Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DHIL opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $124.57 and a 12-month high of $167.73.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.00 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.25 per share, with a total value of $71,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,652.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $512,525. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth $392,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 198.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

