Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

