Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Everbridge Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
Everbridge Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
Forrester Research Raised to Buy at BidaskClub
Forrester Research Raised to Buy at BidaskClub
Glu Mobile Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Glu Mobile Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Next.exchange Price Down 18% This Week
Next.exchange Price Down 18% This Week
BidaskClub Lowers G1 Therapeutics to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers G1 Therapeutics to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report