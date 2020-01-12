Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FORR. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of FORR opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 35.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.