Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLUU. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Glu Mobile to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of GLUU opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

