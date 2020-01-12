Next.exchange (NEXT) Price Down 18% This Week

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $425,123.00 and approximately $5,866.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002238 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

