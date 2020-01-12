BidaskClub Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

GTHX opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $406,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

