BidaskClub Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.
GTHX opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $41.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $406,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.