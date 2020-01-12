Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $137.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.