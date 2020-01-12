Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,737,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,036,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

