Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

IEP opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,252,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,557,000.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

