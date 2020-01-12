Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRBK. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $582.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

