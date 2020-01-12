Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.