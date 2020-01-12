Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628 in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.