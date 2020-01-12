Almeela Achieves Market Cap of $387,462.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $387,462.00 and approximately $922.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

