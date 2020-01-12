Privatix (PRIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,710.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $239,316.00 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

