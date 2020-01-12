American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $145,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $14.15 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

