AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,198.33 ($55.23).

AVV opened at GBX 4,744 ($62.40) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,754 ($62.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,604.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,091.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 133.26.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

