Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Shares Up 1.3%

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 3,095 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZPTAF. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

