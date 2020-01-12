Silver Chef (ASX:SIV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.66 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.46), 54,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.65 ($0.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Silver Chef Company Profile (ASX:SIV)

Silver Chef Limited engages in the rental and financing of commercial equipment in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It offers equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the hospitality industry, such as coffee shops, takeaway stores, independently owned restaurants, and franchises.

