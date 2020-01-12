Abcam’s (ABC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ABC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,248.80 ($16.43).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,321 ($17.38) on Friday. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,365.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

