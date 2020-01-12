Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Up 10%

Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Hellofresh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

