Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised ASOS to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,313.44 ($43.59).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,418 ($44.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 116.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,187 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,818.41.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.