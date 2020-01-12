Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 337 ($4.43).

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 261 ($3.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.15. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders have acquired 13,513 shares of company stock worth $3,055,649 in the last 90 days.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

