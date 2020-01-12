Barclays Trims A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Target Price to GBX 460

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 536 ($7.05) on Thursday. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of GBX 508 ($6.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The firm has a market cap of $600.68 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 575.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 633.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

