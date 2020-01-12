Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

