SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Up 0.8%

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)’s share price was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.25, approximately 476 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPXCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

