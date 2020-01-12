Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Trading Up 1.5%

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.74 ($1.94) and last traded at A$2.74 ($1.94), approximately 1,377,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.70 ($1.91).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Viva Energy Reit’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Viva Energy Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

