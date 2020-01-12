British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,482 ($45.80) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,163.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,963.91. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,363.50 ($44.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

