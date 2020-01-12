Aggreko (LON:AGK) PT Raised to GBX 700 at UBS Group

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGK. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 820 ($10.79).

Get Aggreko alerts:

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 853.80 ($11.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868.60 ($11.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 838.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 810.82.

In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.