888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Rating Lowered to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

888 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 888 Holdings Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.67).

LON:888 opened at GBX 155.70 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $573.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. 888 Holdings Public has a 1-year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

