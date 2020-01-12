Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Cut to GBX 199

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price objective lowered by Panmure Gordon from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AML. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 543 ($7.14).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 469.70 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 371.10 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 586.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

