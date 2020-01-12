Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at UBS Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ashtead Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,532.33 ($33.31).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,452 ($32.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,383.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,278.02. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

