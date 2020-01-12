Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading Down 0.4%

Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, 8,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 11,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

