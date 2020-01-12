Archtis (ASX:AR9) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Archtis Ltd (ASX:AR9) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), approximately 15,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.11.

Archtis Company Profile (ASX:AR9)

archTIS Limited develops secure information management and collaboration software and appliance solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers Kojensi Gov, a secure content and collaboration cloud service for the multi-level security information sharing and collaboration; Kojensi Field, an appliance-based product for mobile deployment or isolated teams, which allows personnel to access the up-to-date information to make informed decisions; and Kojensi Cloud, a secure content and collaboration service for commercial users to protect and share sensitive data within and between organizations.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Archtis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archtis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.