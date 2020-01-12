Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Down 0.5%

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, approximately 7,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.