SelfSell (SSC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,588.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $151,324.00 and $14,588.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 144.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.