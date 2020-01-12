Spectra (CVE:SSA) Shares Down 9.1%

Spectra Inc. (CVE:SSA) traded down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Spectra (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.