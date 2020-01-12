X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Trading Up 0%

X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.48, approximately 1,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1933 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

