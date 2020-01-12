Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Up 22%

Hunter Oil Corp (CVE:HOC)’s share price rose 22% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

About Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. focuses on acquiring interests in oil and gas properties for exploration, development, and production. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

