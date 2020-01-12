Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Shares Down 2.6%

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET)’s share price was down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

About Metalore Resources (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

