Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.44 and last traded at $87.44, approximately 426 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

