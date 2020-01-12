Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,680,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 23,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

MYL stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mylan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,289,000 after purchasing an additional 664,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,009 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Mylan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

