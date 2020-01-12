Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Drops By 17.1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,400 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 5,200 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $26,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,626.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.40%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

