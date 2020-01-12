Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $7.82 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NERV. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

