Blackrock Virginia Municipal Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BHV stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Dividend History for Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

