Short Interest in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Declines By 16.8%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 470,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

International Seaways stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

