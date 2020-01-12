BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

MVF stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

In related news, insider Henshaw Richard sold 99,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $101,804.85.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.