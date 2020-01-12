Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

