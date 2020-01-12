Short Interest in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Decreases By 16.8%

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 336,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.33 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 25,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,621.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 76,645 shares of company stock worth $220,977 in the last three months. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

