Short Interest in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Decreases By 16.8%

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 336,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.33 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.
