Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declines By 16.7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 49.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $533.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

