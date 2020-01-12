MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

